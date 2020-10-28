Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 1,711.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DFCO stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Dalrada Financial has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
About Dalrada Financial
