Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 1,711.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DFCO stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Dalrada Financial has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low carbon and green energy solutions to original equipment manufacturer of deep-ultraviolet light sources. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits that is used for pre-screen of cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.