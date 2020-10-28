Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65-6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.56 billion.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

