Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €53.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €49.11 ($57.78) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

