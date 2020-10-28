Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €53.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €49.11 ($57.78) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.52.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.