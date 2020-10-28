DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0194 on Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.62 or 0.04144464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00247330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.