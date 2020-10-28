DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded DCC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get DCC alerts:

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.