Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Trading Down 7.9%

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 29,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 40,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.