Desjardins Weighs in on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$156.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.36.

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock opened at C$141.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$142.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.48. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$104.81 and a 1 year high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.83, for a total value of C$116,661.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$716,301.73. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

