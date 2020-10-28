Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the September 30th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.88% of Deswell Industries worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

DSWL stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Deswell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

