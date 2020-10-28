Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $83.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.