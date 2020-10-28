Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

DVN stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 312,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 123,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,884,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

