Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 9,170,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 9,908,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 254.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 734,765 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

