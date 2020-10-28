Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $51.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 986,562 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

