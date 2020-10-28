DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $225.00

DiaSorin SpA (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.00 and last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.90.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

