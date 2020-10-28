Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 5.7%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 1,079,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,427,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $571.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.26.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

