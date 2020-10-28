Digital Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $811,942.47 and $1.30 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $59.99 or 0.00448168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00085505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00229477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01286233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 202.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002172 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,534 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.