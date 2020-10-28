DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 6.00-6.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.00-6.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. On average, analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $150.66 on Wednesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,390 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

