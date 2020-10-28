Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Digital Turbine has set its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance at 0.11-0.12 EPS.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.95.
Several research firms have commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.
