Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $37.22. 3,645,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,281,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

