Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Down 6.4%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.04 and last traded at $36.57. Approximately 11,829,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,060,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

