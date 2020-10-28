Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Down 6.4%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.04 and last traded at $36.57. Approximately 11,829,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,060,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

