Discovery, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discovery in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $20.10 on Monday. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

