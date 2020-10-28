Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Dogness International has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.42.
Dogness International Company Profile
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Dogness International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.