Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Dogness International has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Dogness International Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

