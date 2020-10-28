Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after buying an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after purchasing an additional 984,185 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after buying an additional 541,649 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.45, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

