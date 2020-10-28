Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year.

RDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 30.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 19.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

