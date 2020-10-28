DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $122.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.