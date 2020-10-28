Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dunkin' Brands Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

DNKN stock opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. Dunkin' Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.