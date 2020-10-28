DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 318.8% in October

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,274,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after buying an additional 842,966 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 62.6% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 725,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 279,511 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 124,225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $1,541,000.

NYSE KTF opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

