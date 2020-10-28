DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading Down 6%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 2,278,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,288,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.43.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 34.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

