Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $171-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.96 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,526,193.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 29,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,697.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock worth $903,153,158. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

