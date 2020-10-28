Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $40.31. 2,751,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,714,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $5,134,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,091,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,587,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,081,211 shares of company stock valued at $903,153,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $1,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 540.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after buying an additional 708,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

