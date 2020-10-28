Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) versus Red Rock Resorts (OTCMKTS:RRR) Critical Review

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Earthworks Entertainment and Red Rock Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Rock Resorts 0 3 5 0 2.63

Red Rock Resorts has a consensus target price of $19.27, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Red Rock Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts $1.86 billion 1.18 -$3.35 million $0.18 104.17

Earthworks Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Rock Resorts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts -16.61% -7.41% -1.14%

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Earthworks Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthworks Entertainment Company Profile

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. It operates approximately 20,400 slot machines, 375 table games, and 5,000 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

