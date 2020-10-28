Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Down 69.5% in October

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the September 30th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Edison Nation as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

EDNT stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.77. Edison Nation has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Edison Nation

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

