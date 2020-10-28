Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.