Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECIFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Electricité de France stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

