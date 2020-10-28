Ellevest Inc. Acquires 10,425 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.