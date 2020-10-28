Ellevest Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.42.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

