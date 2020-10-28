Ellevest Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in International Paper by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.85.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

