Ellevest Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,923 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,284 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

