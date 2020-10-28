Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2,246.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

