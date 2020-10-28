Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 494.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

