Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $310.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.08 and a 200 day moving average of $292.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

