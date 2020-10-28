Ellevest Inc. Buys 216 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 8.9% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Paypal by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,998,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

