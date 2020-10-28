Ellevest Inc. Buys 42,844 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $37,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after buying an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

