Ellevest Inc. Buys 5,808 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

VO opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $187.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

