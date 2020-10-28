Ellevest Inc. Buys 89 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $478.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.24 and a 200-day moving average of $430.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

