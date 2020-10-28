Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3,514.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

