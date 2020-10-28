Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $372.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.24 and its 200-day moving average is $327.33. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.