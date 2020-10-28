Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 40,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,122,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,272 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 920,357 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 691,332 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 659,638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

