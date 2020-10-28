Ellevest Inc. Has $372,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,121,042,967.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,567 shares of company stock valued at $71,292,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.97.

Shares of MA opened at $317.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.76 and a 200-day moving average of $310.31. The company has a market cap of $317.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

