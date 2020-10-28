Ellevest Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,604.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,091.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,461.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

