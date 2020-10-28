Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. AXA boosted its position in VEREIT by 903.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 149,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 77,408 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of VEREIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

